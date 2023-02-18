Erskine Park Golf Course holds annual job fair

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It might be a little early in the year to hit the links, but Erskine Park Golf Course is trying to stay ahead of the game.

Inside the clubhouse, they held their third annual job fair from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to fill positions at three South Bend City courses: Erskine, Elbel, and Studebaker.

They seek new golf course operations, maintenance, and food and beverage employees.

City officials say that these positions don’t require a love for the game, only a positive attitude.

“I think that’s really the neatest thing about the job,” says Jim Kubinski, Golf Marketing Manager for the City of South Bend Venues Parks & Arts. “I’ve been here for four years now, but you’re working at a place where people are just coming out to have fun, and that’s a really nice environment to work in. I’ve worked in a lot of different places in my career, so this has really been a lot of fun. Everyone who comes out here is just happy to be here, ready to play, ready to have a good time, so being a part of that is really rewarding.”

If you missed the job fair, “fair not,” you can still apply by clicking the Erskine golf link above or by calling 574-291-3216.

