Aleeyah Cockburn has been found safe

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - UPDATE: The family has confirmed that Aleeyah Cockburn has been found and is safe. Thank you all for sharing these posts over the past week!

ORIGINAL POST: The search continues for a missing Middlebury girl who’s now been missing for an entire week.

12-year-old Aleeyah Cockburn was last seen Friday night near her home off State Road 13 in Middlebury.

Police and relatives thank the public for their support but say they need additional help finding Aleeyah.

On Friday afternoon, a surveillance helicopter circled overhead as police continued searching the last known location of the missing teen.

Aleeyah is 4′ 11″ and weighs 80 pounds. She has black hair and green eyes. She was last wearing assorted winter clothes.

“We found out Sunday morning, and the way we found out was the detectives were at our house, asking us questions, wanting to search, thinking that we may know something about her disappearance because it was quoted as being a runaway,” says Gabriel Elswick.

Elswick, who is friends with Aleeyah’s biological mother, leads the volunteer search.

“We knew at that time that we needed to come out and start looking for her, and we’ve been out here ever since,” Elswick added.

Family, friends, and community members are also searching for the surrounding areas in the woods, ponds, and streams, hoping for any sign of Aleeyah.

“What’s important is we need to find Aleeyah and work together with all the information that we have, the things that the biological mother knows from them being children to the things that the guardians know since they’ve been in their care, the volunteers that are coming out that know the area, the secluded areas, and that’s what we’re trying to cover,” Elswick explained.

On Monday, Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office issued a silver alert, and today, they continued to ask for public assistance.

“If we were traveling in the area of State Road 13 and State Road 120, or in the Middlebury or Bristol area on Feb. 10, 2023, between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and have any additional information, we ask that you contact our dispatch center at (574) 533-4151,” says Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Michael Culp.

Before resuming searching for Aleeyah, Elswick had a message for her if she happened to be watching.

“You have no clue how many people are thinking about you. If you’re anywhere and you can see this, and you get an opportunity to reach out, please do,” Elwick concluded. “Come home. I don’t know if you’re scared, just know that everybody out here loves you, and we hope you’re safe.”

The volunteer search for Aleeyah will continue on Saturday and Sunday. Anyone who wants to join in the search should arrive at Yup’s Dairyland Ice Cream shop at 11 a.m.

Elswick tells me that they will search for as long as possible in hopes of finding Aleeyah.

However, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office asks that any search parties consult with them before getting involved so as not to hinder law enforcement’s ongoing investigation.

