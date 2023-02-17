Texas Roadhouse shares easy recipes for Lent

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Lent is almost here, and you may be looking for easy fish recipes.

16 Morning News Now stopped by Texas Roadhouse in Elkhart for some easy ideas.

Rick Parker, the managing partner, shared recipes for blackened salmon and grilled shrimp.

He said cooking seafood at home can seem intimidating, but it’s super easy and takes just a few minutes.

“The salmon, you need oil, and you need Cajun seasoning to make the Cajun salmon,” said Parker. “The shrimp, you just need some garlic butter and some regular butter and some Cajun seasoning and our sirloin seasoning. So, it’s really easy, you just need a few ingredients.”

You can find both recipes attached below!

Blackened Salmon by WNDU on Scribd

