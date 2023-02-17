South Bend Brewfest headed to the Century Center next weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Brewfest is coming back, and this year with a Mardi Gras twist!
The South Bend Brewfest will happen on Feb. 25 at the Century Center from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can sample up to 85 different beers and will receive a tasting mug as well as a lanyard.
VIP tickets can be purchased for an additional glass commemorative mug and an extra hour of access to the brewfest, starting at 12 p.m.
General admission tickets are $65, and VIP tickets are $85.
For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
