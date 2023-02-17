South Bend Brewfest headed to the Century Center next weekend

The brewfest is returning to the Century Center!
The brewfest is returning to the Century Center!(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Brewfest is coming back, and this year with a Mardi Gras twist!

The South Bend Brewfest will happen on Feb. 25 at the Century Center from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can sample up to 85 different beers and will receive a tasting mug as well as a lanyard.

VIP tickets can be purchased for an additional glass commemorative mug and an extra hour of access to the brewfest, starting at 12 p.m.

General admission tickets are $65, and VIP tickets are $85.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Carroll County prosecutor in the Delphi murders is seeking a protective order for newly...
Prosecutor in Delphi murders seeks protective order for newly discovered material
One person is dead and another is critically wounded after a car-motorcycle crash in Elkhart on...
Motorcyclist killed in Elkhart crash identified
The Mishawaka location of Tuesday Morning is set to close.
Mishawaka’s Tuesday Morning set to close
Aaliyah Robinson is facing multiple charges after crashing a car into a two-story building...
Woman charged after car crashes into building on South Bend’s west side
The restaurant is still boarded up from a crash that happened on Jan. 3.
Car crashes into Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Roseland again

Latest News

Mishawaka's Memorial Day Parade is set to return this year!
Memorial Day Parade set to return to Mishawaka
Matthew’s case manager describes him as a very loving child who loves to laugh and joke around.
Wednesday’s Child: Matthew is a joy to be around
The 2022 event, held at Four Winds Casino, was put on by Proteus Inc., a non-profit that serves...
Farmworker Recognition Breakfast headed to Four Winds Casino SB in March
Lake Michigan College hosting Black History event on Friday