Portage Avenue closed from Brick Road, Appaloosa Lane to install gas main

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Heads up, drivers!

The southbound lane of Portage Avenue from Brick Road to Appaloosa Lane will be closed starting on Monday, Feb. 20. The closure will allow NIPSCO to install a new gas main. Southbound traffic will detour east on Brick Road, south on Lilac Road, then west on Cleveland Road.

Residents will still be given access to businesses and homes in the impacted area.

The expected reopening date is Friday, April 14, weather permitting.

