Police investigating after former Lakeshore teacher accused of sexual assault by student

LINCOLN CHARTER TWP., Mich. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a student accused a former Lakeshore Public Schools teacher of sexual assault.

On Thursday, the student reported the sexual assault by a 66-year-old teacher to school administrators, unrelated to any school functions or property. Before the police got involved that morning, the teacher voluntarily resigned from the district.

All parents of students associated with the teacher have been contacted.

An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.