New bail hearing set for Delphi murders suspect

Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - A new bail hearing has been set for the man charged in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in 2017.

According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, Richard Allen’s bail hearing has been set for June 15 at 8:30 a.m. in Carroll County. This comes after attorneys with the prosecutors and defense met virtually Friday to determine a new bail hearing date.

Allen’s original bail hearing had been set for Friday, but his attorneys previously asked the judge for more time and for his trial to be delayed. The Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office didn’t object.

Allen’s attorneys said they got evidence from prosecutors on Monday and expect it to take four to eight weeks to go through everything.

One of Allen’s attorneys also said they’d be “shocked” if the trial starts by the end of the year. Potential dates for the trial could be discussed at the bail hearing in June.

