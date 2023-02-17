Miles’ buzzer-beater earns victory for Notre Dame over Louisville

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A game of runs between conference rivals came down to the wire Thursday, as #10 Notre Dame edged out Louisville with a 78-76 overtime win.

Point guard Olivia Miles was the star of the show; she finished the night just one assist shy of a triple-double (18 points, 11 rebounds, 9 assists), and sent Irish fans home happy with the last shot of the night -- a buzzer-beating, fallaway midrange jumper to seal the victory.

Kylee Watson was impactful for Notre Dame, going a perfect 8-for-8 from the field on her way to a game-high 20 points. Forward Lauren Ebo also returned from injury in this one, pitching in two points and three rebounds in her five minutes played.

Notre Dame now has just three games remaining in the regular season: they’ll hit the road to play Pittsburgh on February 19th, come home to take on Georgia Tech on February 23rd, and finish the season on the road versus Louisville on the road February 26th.

