Memorial Day Parade set to return to Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - After years of cancellations, Mayor Dave Wood has announced the return of the Memorial Day Parade.

Last year, the parade was canceled because of construction downtown, and the city struggled to find an alternate route.

In a tweet, Mayor Wood thanked VFW Post 360 and said more details would be released in the future.

Excited to announce the triumphant return of the Mishawaka Memorial Day Parade! Thanks to our awesome partners at the VFW Post 360, our great hometown tradition continues. More details to come soon. — Dave Wood, Mayor (@MishawakaMayor) February 17, 2023

