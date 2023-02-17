Memorial Day Parade set to return to Mishawaka

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - After years of cancellations, Mayor Dave Wood has announced the return of the Memorial Day Parade.

Last year, the parade was canceled because of construction downtown, and the city struggled to find an alternate route.

In a tweet, Mayor Wood thanked VFW Post 360 and said more details would be released in the future.

