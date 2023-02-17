McDonald’s Black History Makers of Today: Nicholas Dudley

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - McDonald’s is celebrating Black History Month by recognizing some of Indiana’s exceptional high school seniors.

Fifteen students throughout the state and southwest Michigan were selected for academic excellence, as well as for making a difference in their communities.

Through its “Black & Positively Gold” initiative, Mcdonald’s awards each of these “Black History Makers of Today” with $1,000 in scholarship funds.

Students could be nominated by their teachers, school counselors, or employers for displaying leadership and dedication during their high school careers.

One local recipient is Riley High School senior Nick Dudley. His school counselor nominated him for volunteering in his neighborhood, helping with family needs, and tutoring other students.

“I think that in light of all the things we about young people, that they’re doing wrong and making poor choices, I think it’s important that we expound upon those young people, especially our minority young boys that are doing the right things, making the right choices, and really contributing to our community,” says Charan Richards, Director of Guidance at Riley High School.

Dudley, a two-sport athlete in baseball and soccer, has been involved in the school’s food drives and blood drives, being dubbed by his school counselor Mrs. Richards as “an unsung hero.”

“It was a good time,” says Riley High School Senior Nick Dudley. “We had brought a truck out, it was full of crates of food, just bread, non-perishables, stuff like that, and we just drove to a local neighborhood and just like had people come around if they couldn’t afford groceries. It’s good to give back because you know if you give back to them, they could give back to whoever is behind them, so you can just keep it going.”

On top of school and athletics, Dudley has increased responsibilities at home due to his father’s illness.

“Despite all that was going on around him, he still stayed the course,” Richards added. “He still soared to the very top, took on the challenges, and made his family proud. Nick Impressed me because he wanted to make his family proud. He got around a group of students that really pushed and promoted him. I’m very proud of him.”

Nick Dudley plans to attend Bowling Green State University this fall.

