Man killed while trying to clear downed tree from road in W.V., sheriff says

FILE - The man was driving a truck Friday when he came up to a downed tree, the Taylor County...
FILE - The man was driving a truck Friday when he came up to a downed tree, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said.(Gray News, file)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAFTON, W. Va (WDTV/Gray News) - A man was killed while attempting to move a downed tree from a West Virginia roadway, authorities said.

The man was driving a truck around 6:50 a.m. Friday when he came up to a downed tree, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man, who has not been identified other than being from Pennsylvania, put straps on the tree to attempt to pull it out of the road.

As he was working to remove the tree, another driver came from the opposite direction and hit the tree, which then hit the victim and pinned him against his truck, authorities said.

The man died on the scene.

Authorities said an investigation is underway to determine whether charges may be filed against the other driver.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Carroll County prosecutor in the Delphi murders is seeking a protective order for newly...
Prosecutor in Delphi murders seeks protective order for newly discovered material
One person is dead and another is critically wounded after a car-motorcycle crash in Elkhart on...
Motorcyclist killed in Elkhart crash identified
The Mishawaka location of Tuesday Morning is set to close.
Mishawaka’s Tuesday Morning set to close
Aaliyah Robinson is facing multiple charges after crashing a car into a two-story building...
Woman charged after car crashes into building on South Bend’s west side
The restaurant is still boarded up from a crash that happened on Jan. 3.
Car crashes into Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Roseland again

Latest News

The area of Arkabutla where multiple people were shot.
Authorities: 6 killed in shootings in Mississippi; suspect in custody
New bail hearing set for Delphi murders suspect
A small power outage at New York's JFK Airport has caused big problems for travelers. (WCBS)
Power outage cancels, diverts flights at Kennedy Airport
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
White House defends response to toxic train derailment