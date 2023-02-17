Local organization donates gift baskets to caregivers on National Caregiver Day

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - People took time to say thank you to caregivers on National Caregiver Day.

The organization “You, Too! Caring for Caregivers” put together gift baskets for two family caregivers this year. The group partnered with Soulful Kitchen and Xtreme Cleaning to provide gift certificates, chef-inspired meals, and a day of home cleaning services.

The founder of the support group shared why it was so important for her to give back.

“I’ve been a caregiver for almost 20 years, and I know the struggles that caregivers face,” said Wanda Dudley, President of You, Too! “It’s not easy; it’s isolating, it can be frustrating; sometimes you feel like you’re in it for yourself. But one of the reasons I started this organization was to show other caregivers in our community that they are not alone.”

The group also hosts monthly meetings to try and give a space for those helping others a place to feel supported and helped.

