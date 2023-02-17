Lawmakers introduce legislation to curb gun violence in wake of MSU shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Senate Democrats are being praised by parents for introducing legislation they say will reduce gun violence. It comes just days after a man shot and killed three people at Michigan State University and injured several others.

On Thursday, Democratic lawmakers introduced Senate Bill 419, requiring universal background checks. They also introduced SB 421, which removes firearms temporarily from people who pose an immediate threat to themselves and others. Lastly, they introduced SB 429, which requires gun owners to safely store firearms and munitions.

“As parents, we are grateful to Democrats in the Michigan Senate for listening to families who simply want our children to be able to live and learn in peace,” said Kathleen Lucas, an Ottawa County parent, and co-founder of the Michigan Parent Alliance for Safe Schools, a statewide grassroots group of parents. “This week, the horror of gun violence touched countless lives and brought fear to so many parents with children at Michigan State University. We urge all elected leaders from all backgrounds to come together for our children and pass these measures without delay.”

The legislation also comes after police were able to determine that the shooter had a misdemeanor gun conviction in 2019. That conviction did not bar him from having the handguns, which campus security noted were purchased legally but not registered.

“The Michigan senators who introduced and cosponsored legislation to help rein in gun violence are showing true leadership and their actions can help save lives,” said Jessica Romanosky, a Macomb County parent and member of MiPASS. “Parents across Michigan call on legislators to pass these proposals quickly. Gun violence has traumatized Michigan families and our children long enough, and that must end now.”

The MSU shootings were the 71st mass shooting this year.

