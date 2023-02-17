Lawmakers introduce legislation to curb gun violence in wake of MSU shooting

Volunteers with Students Demand Action and Moms Demand Action attended, as well as some state...
Volunteers with Students Demand Action and Moms Demand Action attended, as well as some state lawmakers.(WILX)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Senate Democrats are being praised by parents for introducing legislation they say will reduce gun violence. It comes just days after a man shot and killed three people at Michigan State University and injured several others.

On Thursday, Democratic lawmakers introduced Senate Bill 419, requiring universal background checks. They also introduced SB 421, which removes firearms temporarily from people who pose an immediate threat to themselves and others. Lastly, they introduced SB 429, which requires gun owners to safely store firearms and munitions.

“As parents, we are grateful to Democrats in the Michigan Senate for listening to families who simply want our children to be able to live and learn in peace,” said Kathleen Lucas, an Ottawa County parent, and co-founder of the Michigan Parent Alliance for Safe Schools, a statewide grassroots group of parents. “This week, the horror of gun violence touched countless lives and brought fear to so many parents with children at Michigan State University. We urge all elected leaders from all backgrounds to come together for our children and pass these measures without delay.”

The legislation also comes after police were able to determine that the shooter had a misdemeanor gun conviction in 2019. That conviction did not bar him from having the handguns, which campus security noted were purchased legally but not registered.

“The Michigan senators who introduced and cosponsored legislation to help rein in gun violence are showing true leadership and their actions can help save lives,” said Jessica Romanosky, a Macomb County parent and member of MiPASS. “Parents across Michigan call on legislators to pass these proposals quickly. Gun violence has traumatized Michigan families and our children long enough, and that must end now.”

The MSU shootings were the 71st mass shooting this year.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another is critically wounded after a car-motorcycle crash in Elkhart on...
Motorcyclist killed in Elkhart crash identified
The Carroll County prosecutor in the Delphi murders is seeking a protective order for newly...
Prosecutor in Delphi murders seeks protective order for newly discovered material
Ja Liahs Michael Curry
Goshen man charged with murder in shooting of Elkhart man
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Aaliyah Robinson is facing multiple charges after crashing a car into a two-story building...
Woman charged after car crashes into building on South Bend’s west side

Latest News

City of South Bend addresses speeding concerns in new plan
City of South Bend addresses speeding concerns in new plan
South Bend hosting three 'traffic calming' meetings.
South Bend hosting three 'traffic calming' meetings
Portage Road to be closed between Brick Road, Appaloosa Lane.
Portage Road to be closed between Brick Road, Appaloosa Lane
Legislators introduce bills to curb gun violence in wake of MSU shooting.
Legislators introduce bills to curb gun violence in wake of MSU shooting