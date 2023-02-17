LaGrange County man charged with OWI causing catastrophic injury, death

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is facing multiple charges after his arrest on Wednesday.

According to the LaGrange County Sheriff, Donald Squires faces two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resulting in death, and one count of an OWI causing catastrophic injury.

Per the sheriff’s office, authorities claim they saw a man fitting the description of Squires entering a residence in the 6600 block of N. CR 850 East, a place he was believed to be living at the time. Police then attempted to call Squires out of the residence. Squires did not initially comply, resulting in a multi-hour standoff that ended with the suspect in custody.

According to WPTA, the warrant for Squires’ arrest comes after a monthslong investigation into a crash that killed a 33-year-old woman and her 43-year-old husband. The crash left their five-year-old daughter in critical condition.

Squires was booked into the Steuben County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.