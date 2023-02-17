Irish baseball to open 2023 season on Friday at Lipscomb

By Matt Loch
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE Tenn. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame baseball team starts its season on Friday afternoon!

Despite their run to the College World Series last year, the Irish come into the new season unranked. They’ll start off their 2023 campaign in Nashville for a three-game series against Lipscomb.

New head coach Shawn Stiffler spoke about his team’s excitement for opening day, as the Irish are ready to play somebody other than themselves after a long winter of practices.

“They’re doing the things we think they need to do, and I’m really happy with the way the last two-and-a-half weeks, the offense has kind of shaped up and come together, so I’m excited about that,” Stiffler said. “They’re ready to play somebody else. We’ll find out down the road here if they’re ready to beat somebody else, but they’re ready to play somebody else.”

First pitch on Friday is set for 3 p.m. EST. Saturday’s first pitch is also set for 3 p.m. EST, while Sunday’s is scheduled for 2 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Basketball

Miles’ buzzer-beater earns victory for Notre Dame over Louisville

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Drew Sanders
A game of runs between conference rivals came down to the wire Thursday, as #10 Notre Dame edged out Louisville with a 78-76 overtime win.

Notre Dame

No. 10 Irish welcome rival Louisville to Purcell Pavilion on Thursday night

Updated: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST
|
By Matt Loch
The No. 10 Irish are hoping to snap a 4-game losing streak to the Cardinals.

Notre Dame

Smooth coaching transition has Irish baseball ready for season

Updated: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST
|
By Matt Loch
This team features five new coaches, including head coach Shawn Stiffler, and 20 new players.

Notre Dame

Duke edges Notre Dame 68-64

Updated: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST
|
By The Associated Press
Duke beat Notre Dame 68-64 on Tuesday night with former coach Mike Krzyzewski on hand to watch.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame offensive line coach Hiestand announces retirement

Updated: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:01 AM EST
|
By Drew Sanders
Sunday, Notre Dame’s offensive line coach Harry Hiestand announced his retirement after a 40-year coaching career.

Basketball

#10 Notre Dame holds off Syracuse in annual “Think Pink” game

Updated: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:52 AM EST
|
By Drew Sanders
The victory gives them a season sweep over Syracuse, who they also beat on the road a little less than a month ago.

Basketball

Laszewski’s career-high 33 not enough as Irish fall short, 93-87

Updated: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:34 AM EST
|
By Drew Sanders
The Irish will next head to Duke for a Valentine’s day date with the Blue Devils this coming Tuesday.

Tommy Rees reportedly leaving Notre Dame for Alabama OC job

Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The 30-year-old has been Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator since 2020 and the quarterbacks coach since 2017.

Notre Dame

Miles, Citron lead No. 9 Irish past Boston College 72-59

Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press
Miles scored 22 points with 10 assists and eight rebounds, and Citron scored 23 for the Irish (18-3, 9-2 ACC).

Notre Dame

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees reportedly top target for Alabama OC job

Updated: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
According to ESPN senior writer Chris Low, Rees has had discussions with Alabama head coach Nick Saban and is scheduled to be on campus Thursday to discuss the job opening.