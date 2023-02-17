Irish baseball to open 2023 season on Friday at Lipscomb

NASHVILLE Tenn. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame baseball team starts its season on Friday afternoon!

Despite their run to the College World Series last year, the Irish come into the new season unranked. They’ll start off their 2023 campaign in Nashville for a three-game series against Lipscomb.

New head coach Shawn Stiffler spoke about his team’s excitement for opening day, as the Irish are ready to play somebody other than themselves after a long winter of practices.

“They’re doing the things we think they need to do, and I’m really happy with the way the last two-and-a-half weeks, the offense has kind of shaped up and come together, so I’m excited about that,” Stiffler said. “They’re ready to play somebody else. We’ll find out down the road here if they’re ready to beat somebody else, but they’re ready to play somebody else.”

First pitch on Friday is set for 3 p.m. EST. Saturday’s first pitch is also set for 3 p.m. EST, while Sunday’s is scheduled for 2 p.m. EST.

