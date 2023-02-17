Gov. Holcomb visits South Bend to celebrate construction of Indiana Dinosaur Museum

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Make no bones about it. A dinosaur museum is being built on South Bend’s west side.

Dozens of dignitaries were on hand Friday to celebrate the progress being made on the Indiana Dinosaur Museum at U.S. 20 and the Bypass.

The list included Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb

While people typically visit museum exhibits, today, the tables were turned. Governor Eric Holcomb came face to face with Earl the alligator who will live at the facility.

“This is the oldest living dinosaur still in existence. Alligators are 245,000,000 years unchanged basically, other than size and a little shape,” said Animal Handler Mario Palmisano. “Basically, the same creature that they were back in the Jurassic period.”

Museum developer Mark Tarner said he’s out to change the way museums are. “You know, they’re a little institutional, a little old, too much Latin and not enough fun. So, when you see an old dinosaur bone like a skeleton, it’s going to come to life through turtles, live turtles, it’s called a zoo-zeum.”

The mere celebration of the project drew a large crowd of about 70 people today. When the facility is up and running, it’s predicted 256 people a day will attend, or 100,000 per year.

“When you hear about a site that has chocolate, dinosaurs, bison, sledding hills, and live, you know. what it is, zoo, someone might think that’s just crazy,” said South Bend Mayor James Mueller. " Even the riskiest venture capitalist would say, why would we invest in that? That, that sounds, this guys off his rocker. But it’s, you know, coming together and there are bigger things in store for this part of South Bend and the county.”

Mark Tarner is the owner of the South Bend Chocolate Company, who spends much of his summers digging for dinosaur fossils out west.

Governor Holcomb quoted Indiana Jones, who said to be a good archaeologist, you’ve got to get out of the library. “And I can only imagine the countless research hours that was put into it. Expenses that all went into it. Time away, but thankfully, you did get out of the library. You got out into the field, and you made some obviously incredible discoveries, and then, for us, you found a way to bring them back home to Indiana.”

The new building will also include a new candy factory for the South Bend Chocolate Company. Construction is expected to be completed in December of this year.

Today’s celebration was held at the South Bend International Airport because of muddy conditions at the construction site.

