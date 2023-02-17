First Black judicial officer in LaPorte County to be appointed in April

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The first Black judicial officer in LaPorte County’s history is set to be appointed in two months.

Judge Thomas Alevizos of the LaPorte Circuit Court will be appointing and swearing in Erika C. Stallworth on April 21. She will be assuming the duties of juvenile magistrate.

Stallworth is currently the executive director of the LaPorte County Juvenile Services Center (JSC). She began her career there in 2000 and has served as the executive director since 2009. Her other roles during her time at JSC include assistant director, counseling supervisor, caseworker, and youth specialist worker.

Stallworth is a native of LaPorte County, growing up in Kingsford Heights before graduating third in her class from LaPorte High School in 1996.

To learn more about Stallworth, read the full press release below from the LaPorte Circuit Court:

