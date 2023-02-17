Enter for your chance to win a ‘Wild Multiplier’ scratch-off prize pack from the Hoosier Lottery

Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST
(WNDU) - The Hoosier Lottery is introducing some “wild” multiplier scratch-offs with some big prizes!

“We are providing fun that can’t be tamed,” says Sarah Taylor, executive director of the Hoosier Lottery. “Each of the ‘Wild Multiplier’ scratch-off games offer chances to multiply your prize, with opportunities to win up to $250,000 instantly.”

Here at WNDU, we’re also getting into the fun with our “Something Wild is on the Loose” promotion. You have until March 17 to register, as we’re giving away 25 Hoosier Lottery prize packs worth $25 apiece!

We’ll announce a winner every day on 16 Morning News Now. To register for your chance to win, click here!

Good luck!

