City of South Bend addresses speeding concerns in new plan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you worried about speeding in your neighborhood?

The city of South Bend is hosting three meetings to get residents’ input on a comprehensive plan that could go into effect this year.

After 300 plus requests, the city is listening!

“One of the largest concerns we tend to hear across the city are concerns around speeding. So tonight that’s what this plan is all about,” said City Engineer Kara Boyles.

It was a packed house Thursday night, as the public works department presented and gathered feedback on the Neighborhood Traffic Calming Plan.

“Speeding is something that tends to be a primary factor in crashes. When we slow vehicles down, now the vehicle, while it’s slow down, the driver gains awareness and they have the ability to watch out for things that are happening, and that’s what we are really looking for in our neighborhood streets,” said Boyles.

The plan proposes traffic calming measures on over 40 neighborhood streets across the city.

“So, we’ve been working hard to come up with a comprehensive plan that allows us to address these concerns in a transparent way and in a way that evenly distributes projects across the city...This is the first year where we will have a budget of almost two million dollars in which we can address requests. Historically, this program began in 2015, and at that time we had fifty thousand dollars in our first budget,” said Boyles.

The city is looking to implement more speed humps this year.

“Some residents may have witnessed the implementation of speed humps across the city. We have around fifty to sixty speed humps in the city,” said Boyles.

Concerns with the highest score are prioritized in the plan.

“So, with all of those requests, we are able to address a little over forty different projects, which is about 19 miles of city streets,” said Boyles.

There are two more meetings next week.

The city hopes to begin construction in May.

