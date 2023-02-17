4 of 5 suspects in fight at Washington HS basketball game have prior criminal history

By Christine Karsten and 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are learning more about the suspects connected to the large fight that broke out at Washington High School during a boys basketball game on Feb. 2.

As previously reported, the following five individuals were formally charged for their involvement in the fight:

  • Keeion Mahone, 18, battery and disorderly conduct
  • Tisean Overstreet, 18, battery and disorderly conduct
  • Isaiah Redding, 18, battery and disorderly conduct
  • Destefano Richardson, 20, battery and disorderly conduct
  • Jamarion Watson, 19, disorderly conduct

While the South Bend Community School Corporation made sure to point out in its statement following the fight that these were not students but in fact adults, they certainly were not far off, with the oldest being 20.

16 News Now is learning four out of the five suspects have a previous criminal history. In fact, one was formally charged on Thursday for his involvement in a shooting in South Bend last month.

That individual is Jamarion Watson. He was charged with battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness for his involvement in the Jan. 12 shooting in the 300 block of Camden Street. One person was shot and taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Meanwhile, Isaiah Redding was charged back in May 2022 for two counts of dangerous possession of a firearm while under the age of 18 and resisting law enforcement.

Additionally, Destefano Richardson was charged with auto theft and resisting law enforcement back in May 2020, and Tisean Overstreet was charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana back in Oct. 2022.

Keeion Mahone had no prior criminal history as an adult. According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, Mahone appeared in court without having been arrested, and the magistrate vacated his warrant.

Watson, Redding, Richardson, and Overstreet all currently have active warrants for their arrests.

If you know where they are, you are asked to call the South Bend Police Department at (574) 235-9388 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit a tip to Michiana Crime Stoppers online.

The probable cause affidavit for each suspect is available in its entirety below.

Keeion Mahone:

Keeion Mahone PCA by WNDU on Scribd

Tisean Overstreet:

Tisean Overstreet **Mugshot From Previous Arrest**
Tisean Overstreet **Mugshot From Previous Arrest**(St. Joseph County Jail)

Isaiah Redding:

Isaiah Redding PCA by WNDU on Scribd

Destefano Richardson:

Destefano Richardson **Mugshot From Previous Arrest**
Destefano Richardson **Mugshot From Previous Arrest**(St. Joseph County Jail)

Jamarion Watson:

