2 arrested on drug, gun charges after search warrants served in Berrien County

(Southwest Enforcement Team – West Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor man and a New Buffalo man are facing various charges related to drugs and guns after police served two separate search warrants in Berrien County on Wednesday.

One of the search warrants was served in the 1200 block of Broadway Avenue in Benton Harbor. Police arrested a 46-year-old Benton Harbor man on the following charges:

  • Delivery of cocaine
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Felon in possession of three firearms
  • Use of a firearm in commission of a felony
  • Possession of a short-barrel shotgun
  • Possession of a stun gun
  • Maintaining a drug house

Meanwhile, another search warrant was served in the 1300 block of Bell Avenue in New Buffalo, which is located near New Buffalo Middle School. There, detectives arrested a 45-year-old New Buffalo man on the following charges:

  • Possession with intent to deliver crystal methamphetamine, 2nd offense
  • Maintaining a drug house, 2nd offense
  • Controlled substance delivery within 1,000 feet of a school

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

