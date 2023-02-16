Woman charged after car crashes into building on South Bend’s west side

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have arrested and charged a woman responsible for driving under the influence and crashing into a building on South Bend’s west side.

Police have arrested 27-year-old Aaliyah Robinson on three counts: leaving the scene of an accident causing injury, driving under the influence, and driving under the influence, endangering a person.

South Bend police were sent to the intersection of Olive Street and Linden Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived, they found a vehicle had driven into a two-story building. The crash seriously injured one person.

According to court documents, Robinson attempted to flee the scene, but a witness of the crash held her down until police arrived. Officers noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from Robinson and found an opened alcoholic drink in the vehicle.

Robinson’s next hearing is set for March 7.

