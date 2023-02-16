State of Indiana accepting nominations for Governor’s Century, Half Century business awards

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb wants to recognize Hoosier businesses who have been providing goods and services to customers for decades.

If your business has remained in operation for at least 50 or 100 years as of the end of 2022, you might be eligible to apply for a Governor’s Century or Half Century business award.

Other criteria includes that the business must have its base in Indiana since it was founded, and it must have participated in the same line of work for the duration of its operations. For all of the qualifying criteria, click here.

Eligible companies are encouraged to complete the online application by April 14. To apply, click here.

For more information and background, click here.

