Starke County implements program for residents to register security cameras

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - If you own any doorbell or security cameras in Starke County, the Starke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help!

If your business or residence has a doorbell camera or other camera system, you can register your cameras to help solve crimes.

To be clear, this does not give the sheriff’s office access to your cameras. Rather, it only helps investigators get in touch with you in case of a crime in your location.

To register your camera, simply click here.

