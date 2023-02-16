Starke County implements program for residents to register security cameras

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - If you own any doorbell or security cameras in Starke County, the Starke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help!

If your business or residence has a doorbell camera or other camera system, you can register your cameras to help solve crimes.

To be clear, this does not give the sheriff’s office access to your cameras. Rather, it only helps investigators get in touch with you in case of a crime in your location.

To register your camera, simply click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana Senators Michael Crider and Andy Zay discussed mental health care for children before...
Indiana Senate unanimously votes for SB 1
The R.V. Capital of the World is getting a new spot for campers!
New campground project under development in Elkhart
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits
Reeyon Rodrell Young
Elkhart Police identify man arrested after Monday’s SWAT standoff
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State

Latest News

The Carroll County prosecutor in the Delphi murders is seeking a protective order for newly...
Prosecutor in Delphi murders seeks protective order for newly discovered material
Starke County rolls out security camera registration program.
Starke County rolls out security camera registration program
Prosecutor seeks protective order against discovery materials in Delphi murders case.
Prosecutor seeks protective order against discovery materials in Delphi murders case
Local officer recognized for his life-saving efforts
North Liberty police officer recognized for his life-saving efforts