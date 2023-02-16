Prosecutor in Delphi murders seeks protective order for newly discovered material

DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - New developments on the Delphi murders investigation.

Our sister station in Indianapolis, WTHR, reports that the Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office wants any discovery material emerging in the case to be covered under a protective order.

Meaning it could not be shared with anyone outside of those involved in the case. However, there’s action being taken to try and prevent this from happening.

A bail hearing for Richard Allen, the prime suspect in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, was set for Friday, but the defense team will not be ready.

The trial date of March 20 is also expected to be delayed.

