Parents charged in 2022 death of Michigan City 3-year-old daughter

Andrew Allen and Breanne Smith
Andrew Allen and Breanne Smith(Michigan City Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The parents of a Michigan City 3-year-old girl who died after she was pulled from a lake back in May 2022 have been arrested and charged in her death.

Police received a call on the morning of May 12, 2022, about Ivy Allen, who had wandered away from her home in the 400 block of Long Beach Lane and was missing. The child was identified as Ivy Allen.

After an intensive search for Ivy began, she was found unresponsive in Lake Clare, which is a short distance from her home.

Ivy was pulled from the water and first responders immediately started to perform life-saving measures until she was taken to the hospital. Medical professionals worked for hours, but they were unable to revive her.

Police in Michigan City continued to investigate after Ivy passed away. Upon the completion of their investigation, both of her parents, who have been identified as 35-year-old Andrew Allen and 33-year-old Breanne Smith, were charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Allen and Smith were both taken into custody on Thursday and taken to the LaPorte County Jail. Bond was set for each of them at $100,000 cash only.

If you have any more information, you’re asked to reach out to Lt. Anna Painter of the Investigative Division at t (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1077 or by email at apainter@emichigancity.com.

(Michigan City Police Department)

