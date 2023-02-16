‘Paint Your Own Mug’ event at L Street Kitchen tonight

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Pigeon and the Hen Pottery is going on the road to L Street Kitchen Thursday evening.

A ‘paint your own coffee mug’ event will take place from 6 – 8 p.m.

Guests can enjoy delicious food and beverages from L Street Kitchen, and paint their own coffee mug. The price is $35.

“Tonight, is going to be step by step instruction of how to paint a mug,” said Diana Palomo from The Pigeon and the Hen Pottery. “And then afterwards, you get to have a lot of fun with your friends from 6 until 8.”

Tickets to the event are very limited. But if you can’t attend on Thursday, you can still paint your own mug at The Pigeon and The Hen Pottery.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.