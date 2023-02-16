Multimedia Journalist

Job Category: News

Requisition Number: MULTI007172

Apply now

Posting Details

Posted: February 2, 2023



Full-Time

Locations

Showing 1 location

South Bend, IN 46637, USA

Job Details

Description

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WNDU:

WNDU is the “This is Home” television station in Michiana! Our station has a positive team-oriented culture that we cherish. We are located on the beautiful campus of The University of Notre Dame. Our station is owned by Gray Television, one of the largest broadcasting groups in the nation with the most #1 news stations in the country. Gray believes in local, so it’s our priority to serve our community here in Michiana. Gray also believes in investing in our local stations, making sure that we have the finest people and the newest technology available. WNDU is in an ideal location, close to both Chicago and Indianapolis and just 30 minutes from beautiful Lake Michigan. The South Bend area is a thriving destination for first-class education, sports, arts and entertainment. Joining our team here at WNDU presents an excellent opportunity to grow and excel in your career!

Job Description/Summary:

WNDU Multimedia, a Gray Television station, is looking for a high-energy, creative individual, who enjoys generating story ideas, writing to video and performing compelling live shots. We are seeking a self-motivated team member who wants to win each day. You would be joining a newsroom that is energetic and thrives on breaking news, severe/disruptive weather and daily investigative reporting.

Duties/Responsible for (but not limited to) the following

Solid writing skills

Willingness do whatever is needed

Ability to develop lasting relationships with community members

Must be a good newsroom citizen and team player

Qualifications/Requirements:

College degree

*** A motor vehicle record check are required. WNDU-TV is a drug free workplace and participates in the Homeland Security E-Verify Program. ***

Interested applicants can, go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings, you may type in job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now”, we encourage you to upload your resume and cover letter

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training. Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Qualifications

Behaviors

Preferred

Team Player: Works well as a member of a group

Motivations

Preferred

Self-Starter: Inspired to perform without outside help

Education

Required

Associates or better.

Preferred

Bachelors or better.

Licenses & Certifications

Required

Drivers License

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.