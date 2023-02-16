Mishawaka's Tuesday Morning set to close.

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Another nationwide chain is in trouble!

Home goods company Tuesday Morning is filing for bankruptcy, and the company’s website says they’re closing their Mishawaka store.

It’s located at 2548 Miracle Lane in the Town & Country shopping plaza. The Dallas-based company has several hundred stores nationwide.

The company’s website says its locations in Evansville, Lafayette, and Fort Wayne are closing too.

