North Liberty police officer recognized for his life-saving efforts

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A North Liberty police officer is being called a hero for his life-saving efforts after Mercedeze Rain Ice Cream and Chocolate caught on fire this past weekend.

Sean Stuart says he feels fortunate that he was in the right place at the right time.

He has been with the police department for over 20 years and says he wants to do whatever he can to help his community.

Stuart was driving around and noticed smoke in the air.

He got out of his car, and that is when he saw smoke coming from the back side of the ice cream shop.

He kicked in a door going to the second story of the building.

“Started kicking in a door that I knew went to the upstairs apartment to try to get the occupants out as quickly as possible,” said Stuart.

Within three minutes, Stuart was able to rescue an elderly woman and her son.

“Got to the top of the stairwell, and there was quite a bit of smoke. I was pounding on the door to the apartment and a gentleman came to the door disoriented. I told him, ‘Come on, man, let’s go. Your house is on fire,’” said Stuart.

Stuart ended up carrying the woman out of the apartment.

“I could hear her in the back bedroom, so we went through the kitchen, and through the living room, and into a bedroom I said, ‘Mam, let’s go. Your house is on fire!’ She said, ‘Wait.’ I said, ‘We don’t have time to wait; we got to go.’ I underhooked her arms and pretty much guided her through the apartment. And then we got to the stairwell; she was having a hard time with that, so I pretty much carried her down the steps,” said Stuart.

At last check, no one was injured.

“It’s instinctive just to act and try to help people. Get them to safety. You know, we are always prepared as police officers for the worst-case scenario, but we hope for the best. You just act and do what you can to help people because, ultimately, that is what we are here to do,” said Stuart.

Some firefighters are calling this the biggest fire they have seen in their small town.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

