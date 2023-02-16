Elkhart Community Schools begins search for new superintendent

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The search begins for a new superintendent for Elkhart schools.

The school board accepted Doctor Thallmier’s resignation at Wednesday night’s meeting.

Thallmier read a prepared statement last night saying he’s stepping away for personal wellness. He added that his four years at the job have been “like not other.”

Thallmier’s time as superintendent will end on June 30.

