Delphi Middle School renames library in Abby and Libby’s honor

DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - Delphi Middle School is taking a special approach to honor Abby Williams and Libby German.

According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, the school board voted to change the name of the school’s library to the “Abby and Libby Memorial Library.”

Getting to this point took a little effort from Principal Jason Long, but he says it’s all worth it.

“I’m really excited about that us as a team here at Delphi can do something with the Abby and Libby Memorial, to be able to impact our kids, and help to reenergize the need for reading,” Long said.

Another special touch — the librarian will be putting the titles of the girls’ favorite books around the library.

The school is hoping to have a dedication ceremony this fall.

If you would like to donate to the Abby and Libby Memorial Library Fund, Long said you can call Delphi Middle School at (765) 564-3411.

You can also send a check made payable to:

DCMS Abby Libby Fund to Delphi Middle School, 401 Armory Rd, Delphi, IN 46923

