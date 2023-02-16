Debate over future of ‘Indians’ nickname at Saint Joseph HS underway

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The athletes of Saint Joseph High School in South Bend have spent the past 70 or so years competing as the Indians, but is it time for a change?

The debate over the future of the school nickname is underway.

A special school nickname committee gathered opinions at a town hall meeting on Wednesday. Members will do the same at a virtual version on tap for Thursday night.

The use of Native American mascots by non-Native institutions was officially condemned by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians nearly two years ago.

Hence, the second thoughts now being had at Saint Joe High about the Indians.

“They talked about you know, what is the impact of the nickname, the importance of unity, the importance of pride, the importance of tradition. The importance of, you know, sort of being consistent with Catholic value and with our mission,” said Saint Joseph Principal John Kennedy of the Wednesday night session.

Kennedy said the meeting drew a crowd of about 50 people, and that 15 stepped up to express their opinions.

The Pokagon Band’s position is that the use of Native American nicknames has a detrimental impact on Native Americans and non-Native Americans alike, in that it promotes harmful stereotypes.

16 News Now was told mention was made at last night’s meeting of other ways the school honors Native Americans. For instance, there is a display case near the front door that details the early history of the Pokagon Band. However, a source who was at the meeting also recalls hearing a comment that if the Pokagon Band thinks its wrong to have an Indian as a mascot, it is wrong.

“I get the feeling we are doing something important because the tradition and the history of Saint Joseph High School is important to a lot of people in our community, and also our desire to do the right thing and to be the best we can be moving into the future is also really important to people,” Kennedy concluded.

The committee will continue meeting to digest all the input it is receiving.

It’s hoped a final recommendation to keep or change the nickname will be made sometime in May.

