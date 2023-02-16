As credit card debt increases, tips to tackle your expenses

Bankrate.com: 43% of users don’t know their credit card interest rate
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - One in three U.S. adults are now carrying credit card debt month to month, according to a Bankrate.com survey, a 29% increase over last year.

Even in a time of record high debt, the same study found 43% of credit card users don’t know their interest rates.

Bankrate analyst Ted Rossman said those with credit card debt said the survey showed a lot of people in debt are chasing rewards.

“Cash back is actually the favorite credit card feature of all Americans, including those with credit card debt,” Rossman said. “It doesn’t make sense to pay 20% interest just to get 2% cash back.”

Rossman shared several strategies to combat credit card debt:

  • Look up the interest rates on all of your cards
  • Create a realistic plan to pay off all of your cards
  • Try to stop using your card with the highest interest rate
  • Don’t purchase items for the cash back benefit alone
  • Consider getting a 0% balance transfer card and move debt to it
  • Also research the option of a personal loan at a lower interest rate to combine and pay off the total debt

If you need help dealing with debt, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has free resources available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another is critically wounded after a car-motorcycle crash in Elkhart on...
Motorcyclist killed in Elkhart crash identified
Ja Liahs Michael Curry
Goshen man charged with murder in shooting of Elkhart man
The Carroll County prosecutor in the Delphi murders is seeking a protective order for newly...
Prosecutor in Delphi murders seeks protective order for newly discovered material
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Aaliyah Robinson is facing multiple charges after crashing a car into a two-story building...
Woman charged after car crashes into building on South Bend’s west side

Latest News

FILE - Tim McCarver, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team,...
Tim McCarver, big league catcher and broadcaster, dies at 81
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Slick spots developing on roads tonight
Aleeyah Cockburn, 12, was last seen on Friday, Feb. 10, at 9:54 p.m. at her home in the 53000...
Search continues for missing Middlebury girl
A court official says Richard Allen’s bail hearing and discussion on a trial date will not...
Bail hearing delayed for Delphi murders suspect
The school is hoping to have a dedication ceremony this fall.
Delphi Middle School renames library in Abby and Libby's honor