Car crashes into Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Roseland again

The restaurant is still boarded up from a crash that happened on Jan. 3.
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROSELAND, Ind. (WNDU) - A car crashed into a restaurant on State Road 933 in Roseland for the second time this year, and an employee tells 16 News Now that the same driver is responsible for both crashes.

Crews responded to Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, which is located near the Toll Road entrance, around 9 a.m. on Thursday morning on a call of a car crashing into the side of the building.

It’s reportedly the second time the driver has driven into the building, as the restaurant is still boarded up from a crash that happened on Jan. 3.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

