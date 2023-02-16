Car crashes into Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Roseland again

ROSELAND, Ind. (WNDU) - A car crashed into a restaurant on State Road 933 in Roseland for the second time this year, and an employee tells 16 News Now that the same driver is responsible for both crashes.

Crews responded to Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, which is located near the Toll Road entrance, around 9 a.m. on Thursday morning on a call of a car crashing into the side of the building.

It’s reportedly the second time the driver has driven into the building, as the restaurant is still boarded up from a crash that happened on Jan. 3.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

