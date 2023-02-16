Bruce Willis’ aphasia diagnosis has progressed, his family says

Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Bruce Willis’ diagnosis of aphasia has progressed to frontotemporal dementia, known as FTD, his family announced Thursday.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” his family said in a statement.

There are no treatments for the disease.

The actor’s family first announced that he was diagnosed with aphasia in spring 2022.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another is critically wounded after a car-motorcycle crash in Elkhart on...
Motorcyclist killed in Elkhart crash identified
Ja Liahs Michael Curry
Goshen man charged with murder in shooting of Elkhart man
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
The Carroll County prosecutor in the Delphi murders is seeking a protective order for newly...
Prosecutor in Delphi murders seeks protective order for newly discovered material
No one inside car pulled out of Mishawaka pond

Latest News

As credit card debt increases, tips to tackle your expenses
As credit card debt increases, tips to tackle your expenses
FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial...
Sen. John Fetterman checks into hospital for depression
As credit card debt increases, tips to tackle your expenses
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Trump election probe grand jury believes some witnesses lied
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the...
Biden wants ‘sharper rules’ on unknown aerial objects