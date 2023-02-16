Bail hearing delayed for Delphi murders suspect

DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - The man charged in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in 2017 will not be in court Friday morning as originally planned.

According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, a court official says Richard Allen’s bail hearing and discussion on a trial date will not happen on Friday, Feb. 17.

Allen’s attorneys previously asked the judge for more time and for his trial to be delayed. The Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office had recently said it didn’t object.

The Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office has also asked for any discovery material emerging in the case to be covered under a protective order, meaning it could not be shared with anyone outside of those involved in the case. However, there is action being taken to try and prevent this from happening.

The defense team’s court filing earlier this month claims they have not yet received all the evidence from the state and won’t be prepared for the Feb. 17 hearing on whether Richard Allen should continue to be held without bail.

The defense team said it did anticipate receiving the “remaining discovery” by last Friday, Feb. 10. The issue is Allen’s attorneys anticipate there being so many documents, it will not be able to prepare in time.

The defense team also notified the judge it will need the March 20 trial date pushed back.

