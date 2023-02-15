Wednesday’s Child: Matthew is a joy to be around

(WNDU) - There are hundreds of Indiana and Michigan foster teens who need new parents. They are hoping to be adopted before they age out of the system.

Grant Me Hope sent us the story of 14-year-old Matthew from Michigan. Matthew has some struggles with learning disabilities but manages to find and share his joy.

Matthew has a speech impediment, but is still a busy, happy kid with a great outlook on life.

“What I like to do for fun is play game, watch my cartoon movie,” said Matthew. “My favorite cartoon movie is Looney Tunes.”

This tech-savvy teen is crazy good at video games.

“I have a Switch and tablet and I have a music I can listen to every day and night. I like Minecraft,” explained Matthew.

Matthew’s case manager describes him as a very loving child who loves to laugh and joke around.

He likes being around others and enjoys attending school.

“My favorite subject is science,” said Matthew. “What I learn in science is bees.”

Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange hopes Matthew will find a new parent who will be a strong advocate for services in school. They say he has biological siblings with whom he would like to stay in contact.

If you would like to learn more about Matthew, click here for Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and Grant Me Hope.

For a live discussion about adoption from foster care and the stories from our Wednesday’s Child segments, watch the video at the top of this story!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.