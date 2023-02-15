South Bend Judo Club offering lessons to all ages

South Bend Judo Club offering lessons to all ages
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A physical work out and personal discipline.

It’s what judo is all about, and a local judo club is teaching this to kids.

Gabriel Aguero opened the South Bend Judo Club two years ago during the pandemic.

Since then, the club has competed in multiple competitions and came in third place in state last year.

Judo is a martial art that teaches you to use the force of your opponent to throw them.

“It’s really important because it brings really good values into society, especially the kids,” Aguero said. “We teach them to be courageous, respectful, and have self-control.”

The South Bend Judo Club teaches all skill levels, ages 5-years-old and up.

For more information, click here.

South Bend Judo Club

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana Senators Michael Crider and Andy Zay discussed mental health care for children before...
Indiana Senate unanimously votes for SB 1
The R.V. Capital of the World is getting a new spot for campers!
New campground project under development in Elkhart
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
Reeyon Rodrell Young
Elkhart Police identify man arrested after Monday’s SWAT standoff

Latest News

1 hurt in Tuesday night shooting in Elkhart
Wednesday’s Child: Matthew is a joy to be around
No one inside car pulled out of Mishawaka pond
MSU students plan sit-down protest at State Capitol after deadly shooting on campus