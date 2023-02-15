South Bend Judo Club offering lessons to all ages

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A physical work out and personal discipline.

It’s what judo is all about, and a local judo club is teaching this to kids.

Gabriel Aguero opened the South Bend Judo Club two years ago during the pandemic.

Since then, the club has competed in multiple competitions and came in third place in state last year.

Judo is a martial art that teaches you to use the force of your opponent to throw them.

“It’s really important because it brings really good values into society, especially the kids,” Aguero said. “We teach them to be courageous, respectful, and have self-control.”

The South Bend Judo Club teaches all skill levels, ages 5-years-old and up.

