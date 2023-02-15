South Bend files lawsuit against the state over SJC government representation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A lawsuit argues that voters in St. Joseph County are getting special treatment, and not in a good way.

The suit was filed by the city of South Bend, and it challenges the constitutionality of the structure of the St. Joseph County government.

The suit names the State of Indiana and the Indiana Election Commission as defendants.

“It’s important that we don’t have a worse system than most of the other counties in the State of Indiana,” Mayor James Mueller told 16 News Now.

St. Joseph County is one of only three Indiana counties where county council and county commissioner candidates do not run at-large.

As a result, voters in St. Joseph, Lake, and Marion counties just don’t seem to have as much clout. They go to the polls to select one commissioner candidate by district, and one county council candidate by district.

In 89 other Indiana counties, voters chose three of three at-large commissioner candidates, and three designated at-large council candidates. They also vote for a district council representative as well.

Mayor Mueller feels marginalized, especially after the district maps were redrawn. “In the most recent maps now, it’s pretty much one commissioner that represents the city of South Bend; even though we make some 40% of the county’s population, we effectively have 33% representation in the executive branch now.”

The chairman of St. Joseph County’s Republican Party called the lawsuit “disingenuous and clearly politically motivated.” Tyler Gillean said it’s no coincidence that the suit comes shortly after Democrats lost majority control of county government.

Mayor Mueller sees things differently. “We should figure out what is the right system for local government make it work for our entire state, and we shouldn’t be singled out just because we’re St. Joseph County.”

