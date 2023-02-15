South Bend files lawsuit against the state over SJC government representation

By Mark Peterson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A lawsuit argues that voters in St. Joseph County are getting special treatment, and not in a good way.

The suit was filed by the city of South Bend, and it challenges the constitutionality of the structure of the St. Joseph County government.

The suit names the State of Indiana and the Indiana Election Commission as defendants.

“It’s important that we don’t have a worse system than most of the other counties in the State of Indiana,” Mayor James Mueller told 16 News Now.

St. Joseph County is one of only three Indiana counties where county council and county commissioner candidates do not run at-large.

As a result, voters in St. Joseph, Lake, and Marion counties just don’t seem to have as much clout. They go to the polls to select one commissioner candidate by district, and one county council candidate by district.

In 89 other Indiana counties, voters chose three of three at-large commissioner candidates, and three designated at-large council candidates. They also vote for a district council representative as well.

Mayor Mueller feels marginalized, especially after the district maps were redrawn. “In the most recent maps now, it’s pretty much one commissioner that represents the city of South Bend; even though we make some 40% of the county’s population, we effectively have 33% representation in the executive branch now.”

The chairman of St. Joseph County’s Republican Party called the lawsuit “disingenuous and clearly politically motivated.” Tyler Gillean said it’s no coincidence that the suit comes shortly after Democrats lost majority control of county government.

Mayor Mueller sees things differently. “We should figure out what is the right system for local government make it work for our entire state, and we shouldn’t be singled out just because we’re St. Joseph County.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana Senators Michael Crider and Andy Zay discussed mental health care for children before...
Indiana Senate unanimously votes for SB 1
The R.V. Capital of the World is getting a new spot for campers!
New campground project under development in Elkhart
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
Reeyon Rodrell Young
Elkhart Police identify man arrested after Monday’s SWAT standoff

Latest News

The board voted to table the discussion on Bruce Mitchell's candidacy on Feb. 15, 2023.
Bruce Mitchell common council candidacy status tabled
Burton scored the record-breaking bucket during Penn’s 86-65 win at Plymouth.
Penn’s Markus Burton surpasses 2,000 career points
Bartz won a state championship with the Eddies in 2018.
Edwardsburg head football coach Kevin Bartz resigns after 28 seasons
In a press release, ChoiceLight CEO Regina Emberton says the internet provider will manage the...
New collaboration in Elkhart County expands access to broadband internet