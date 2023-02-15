Penn’s Markus Burton surpasses 2,000 career points

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County boys basketball history was made on Tuesday night, as Penn senior Markus Burton became the first player to surpass the 2,000-career point mark.

Burton scored the record-breaking bucket during Penn’s 86-65 win at Plymouth. He finished the night with 34 points, and now stands at 2,003 points for his career.

Penn’s Markus Burton drives to the hoop and into the land of legends as he surpasses the 2,000-point mark on this basket in Penn’s 86-65 win at Plymouth.



Burton is the only boys basketball player in St. Joseph County history to hit the 2,000-point mark. pic.twitter.com/ApNdqCwgV4 — Penn Kingsmen Sports (@The_Pennant) February 15, 2023

Along the way, he also broke the county boys basketball scoring record held by former South Bend St. Joseph standout J.R. Konieczny.

Burton will follow in Konieczny’s footsteps by going to Notre Dame.

Video by Carter Utz of Penn’s Markus Burton becoming the all-time high school boys basketball leading scorer in St. Joseph County !!!! pic.twitter.com/hlmYluBvn8 — Penn Kingsmen Sports (@The_Pennant) February 15, 2023

