Penn’s Markus Burton surpasses 2,000 career points

Burton now all-time scoring leader in St. Joseph County boys basketball history
By Matt Loch
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:48 PM EST
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County boys basketball history was made on Tuesday night, as Penn senior Markus Burton became the first player to surpass the 2,000-career point mark.

Burton scored the record-breaking bucket during Penn’s 86-65 win at Plymouth. He finished the night with 34 points, and now stands at 2,003 points for his career.

Along the way, he also broke the county boys basketball scoring record held by former South Bend St. Joseph standout J.R. Konieczny.

Burton will follow in Konieczny’s footsteps by going to Notre Dame.

