MSU Students plan sit-down protest at State Capitol

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - According to our sister station WOODTV, MSU students are set to hold a sit-down protest at the State Capital days after the deadly shooting killed three people, and injured five others.

The protest is set to start at 12 p.m., and elected officials are expected to join in, including Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

At this time, MSU is offering counseling to students through it’s Counseling and Psychiatric Service program. All classes are suspended until Monday, February 20th.

