MSU students plan sit-down protest at State Capitol after deadly shooting on campus

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Students at Michigan State University are set to hold a sit-down protest at the State Capitol just days after a mass shooting at the university left three students dead and five others injured.

According to our sister station WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, the student-led peaceful protest is set to start at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, and elected officials are expected to join in, including Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

At this time, MSU is offering counseling to students through it’s Counseling and Psychiatric Service program. All classes are suspended until Monday, Feb. 20.

