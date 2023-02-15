Motels4Now program seeks continued funding from the county

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Those with the Motels4Now program made a petition before the St. Joseph County Council Tuesday night to ask for continued funding.

Over fifty people wore yellow showing their support for the program.

American Rescue Plan (ARP) money runs out on March 31.

While the city still plans to help fund the program, there are rumors that some county officials will not.

The Motels4Now program started in 2020 and has helped 583 homeless individuals in our community.

The county currently pays for rooms at the old Knights Inn on Lincoln Way West, and the city pays for wraparound services.

“Purely from the perspective of supportive services, just knowing where individuals are located is a key component in being able to offer those necessary and flexible support services. Oaklawn has been providing these services, at Motels4Now, since November of 2020. Our team of recovery coaches are present and accessible to individuals throughout the entire week,” said an employee with Oaklawn.

“Rachel got a voucher today and went with our staff member Kathy to pick it up who, almost exactly two years earlier, had taken her to Epworth when she was suicidal. So amazing to see her transformative over this time at the motel,” said Sheila McCarthy, Program Director with Motels4Now.

“I looked in her eyes and I saw Christ. I saw Jesus Christ. Looking at me and saying, ‘do not look away from me. Do not look away. Please help me. I didn’t see drug, adult criminals...,” said Former St. Joseph County Commissioner Mike Hamann.

“For the alcoholics in my family, losing a job doesn’t mean losing your housing. Because they have family that’s caring and wealthy enough to support them until they get back on their feet. But most of our guests were not blessed with families like mine,” said one resident and employee with Motels4Now.

Motels4Now has moved 132 people into permanent housing and is the first low-barrier housing program in our area.

The program is currently looking at a new location near the South Bend International Airport for its low-barrier shelter.

