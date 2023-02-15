Gov. Whitmer, Ford announce $3.5B EV battery plant development in Marshall

MARSHALL, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer says a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant is coming to southwest Michigan.

Ford plans to build the facility near Marshall, by the I-94 and I-69 junction.

It will produce batteries for electric vehicles at a cost below most batteries currently used for these specific vehicles.

Ford offers different batteries that drivers can get, depending on what they’re looking for, be it one with a lower range and cost, or one with higher power and higher range.

“We’re going to make electric vehicles top to bottom right here in the great state of Michigan,” Gov. Whitmer said. “And I am grateful to Ford, an American icon, for believing in Michigan.”

The Michigan Strategic Fund also approved a large tax incentive for the plant.

