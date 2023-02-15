Gov. Whitmer, Ford announce $3.5B EV battery plant development in Marshall

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARSHALL, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer says a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant is coming to southwest Michigan.

Ford plans to build the facility near Marshall, by the I-94 and I-69 junction.

It will produce batteries for electric vehicles at a cost below most batteries currently used for these specific vehicles.

Ford offers different batteries that drivers can get, depending on what they’re looking for, be it one with a lower range and cost, or one with higher power and higher range.

“We’re going to make electric vehicles top to bottom right here in the great state of Michigan,” Gov. Whitmer said. “And I am grateful to Ford, an American icon, for believing in Michigan.”

The Michigan Strategic Fund also approved a large tax incentive for the plant.

Motels4Now program seeks continued funding from the county
Bill that would train teachers to use guns advances out of Indiana House
Farmworker Recognition Breakfast headed to Four Winds Casino South Bend.
A development proposal hearing was held for Nye’s Apple Barn on Feb. 14, 2023.
Development proposal hearing held for Nye’s Apple Barn