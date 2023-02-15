Girls on the Run Michiana needs coaches for spring season

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Inspiring young girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident. That’s what Girls on the Run Michiana is all about.

The upcoming spring season is almost here, and they need coaches for the program.

Julie Wilkins, the program coordinator for Girls on the Run Michiana joined 16 News Now at Noon to talk about the volunteer process.

The following locations need coaches:

-Concord Intermediate

-Coquillard

-Hums

-Kennedy

-Kroc Center

-Pinewood

-Plymouth Boys & Girls Club

-Success Academy

-St. Joe Grade School

To learn more or to sign up to volunteer, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana Senators Michael Crider and Andy Zay discussed mental health care for children before...
Indiana Senate unanimously votes for SB 1
The R.V. Capital of the World is getting a new spot for campers!
New campground project under development in Elkhart
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
Reeyon Rodrell Young
Elkhart Police identify man arrested after Monday’s SWAT standoff

Latest News

Inspiring girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident — it's what Girls on the Run Michiana is...
Girls on the Run Michiana needs coaches for Spring season
Divers were deployed and the car was pulled out of the water.
No one inside car pulled out of Mishawaka pond
The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a man was hurt in a shooting outside of a...
1 hurt in Tuesday night shooting in Elkhart
1 hurt in Tuesday night shooting in Elkhart