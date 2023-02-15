Girls on the Run Michiana needs coaches for spring season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Inspiring young girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident. That’s what Girls on the Run Michiana is all about.

The upcoming spring season is almost here, and they need coaches for the program.

Julie Wilkins, the program coordinator for Girls on the Run Michiana joined 16 News Now at Noon to talk about the volunteer process.

The following locations need coaches:

-Concord Intermediate

-Coquillard

-Hums

-Kennedy

-Kroc Center

-Pinewood

-Plymouth Boys & Girls Club

-Success Academy

-St. Joe Grade School

To learn more or to sign up to volunteer, click here.

