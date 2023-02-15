Farmworker Recognition Breakfast headed to Four Winds Casino SB in March

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a farmer, now’s your chance to be recognized!

Proteus is hosting its third annual “Farmworker Recognition Breakfast” on Friday, March 31, at Four Winds Casino South Bend.

Proteus is a non-profit group dedicated to providing agricultural workers and their families with affordable education assistance and job training in Indiana. The event is meant to honor Hoosier farmworkers for the resiliency and strength it takes to put food on tables across the country.

Tickets are $50. A networking event will start at 7 a.m., followed by breakfast at 7:30 a.m. with speakers and awards. The event will conclude at 8:30 a.m.

If you are interested in supporting the event, or the work of Proteus through a sponsorship, reach out to Emily Mendez and emilyme@proteusinc.net

