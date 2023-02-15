Emergency crews responding to car-motorcycle crash in Elkhart

(Storyblocks)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Elkhart on Wednesday.

According to the Elkhart Police Department, first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Mishawaka Street and N. Nappannee Street for a car-motorcycle crash.

Residents are advised to avoid the area.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest on this developing story.

