Emergency crews responding to car-motorcycle crash in Elkhart
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Elkhart on Wednesday.
According to the Elkhart Police Department, first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Mishawaka Street and N. Nappannee Street for a car-motorcycle crash.
Residents are advised to avoid the area.
Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest on this developing story.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.