Edwardsburg head football coach Kevin Bartz resigns after 28 seasons

By Matt Loch
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - After leading the Edwardsburg Eddies football team for 28 seasons, head coach Kevin Bartz is resigning from his post.

That’s according to WHME Sports Director and Countdown to Kickoff co-host Chuck Freeby (tweet below).

Bartz won a state championship with the Eddies in 2018. They reached at least the state semifinals in six of his final seven seasons.

He’s only the fourth southwest Michigan head coach with over 200 career wins.

This past season, he led the eddies to a 11-2 record, falling to the eventual state champs, Grand Rapids South Christian, in the state semifinals.

