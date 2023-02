LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A sinkhole has opened on Early Road!

The portion of Early Road between Timothy Road and the LaPorte County Line is closed so crews can asses and repair the issue.

An expected completion date has not been provided at this time.

The road is closed so crews can repair a sinkhole that has opened up. (WNDU)

